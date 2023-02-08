'Gender bias' claims dismissed as slightly more women than men hit with littering fines in Sunderland

At a full meeting of Sunderland City Council, a public question raised the issue of littering and the demographics who are caught by enforcement officers.

This included claims that “anecdotal evidence” suggests women are disproportionately fined for dropping litter and cigarette butts in the city centre.

The member of the public said the council had the “real figures” but would not release them under the Freedom of Information Act, and called on council decision-makers to do so.

Litter is a common gripe in Sunderland.

Other calls from the member of the public included the council improving monitoring processes to ensure any “unintentional misogyny is eradicated at source” and “producing an action plan to retrain staff if appropriate”.

Councillor Paul Stewart, the council’s cabinet secretary, responded and said Sunderland City Council does not record the specific type of litter when fixed penalty notices are issued – but that this was due to change later in 2023.

The senior councillor also revealed data from April 1, 2022, to January 25, 2023, which he said suggested no “real bias” regarding the gender of individuals issued with littering fines.

Figures included 241 fixed penalty notices being issued in the city centre over the period, with 128 recorded as female and 113 male.

On a city-wide level, a total of 439 fixed penalty notices were issued, with 223 recorded as female and 216 male.

The comments were made at a meeting of full council at City Hall on January 25, 2023, where written questions were presented from members of the public.

Cllr Stewart added: “As previously described, we’re unable to break (figures) down specifically for the type of litter dropped.

“However the litter could have included cans, bottles, paper, plastic, food and drink containers or wrapping left by food and indeed cigarettes and cigars and chewing gum.

“But what the figures do show is that at the moment the figures would suggest that there does not appear to be any real bias as to the gender of the person being issued with the fixed penalty notice”.