Plans to demolish an old office building in a residential area to make way for new homes have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a property at Leeds Street in the Roker area, near St Benet’s RC Primary School.

The application site sits on the junction of Leeds Street and Francis Street and includes a building referred to in planning documents as “The Studio” and a parcel of grassed open space.

New plans are proposing the “demolition of existing office building and construction of two dwelling houses”, as well as a “change of use of [the] adjacent open space to residential curtilage.”

Plans have been submitted with a range of supporting documents, including a design and access statement.

Developers have said the plans would provide new build, semi-detached dwellings offering “traditional architecture, of two-storey height”.

It was noted that the proposed housing development would “enhance the existing framework, providing suitable accommodation […] and will be visually attractive and complimentary to the neighbourhood surroundings”.

It was also argued that the plans would “result in minimal increase to traffic flows, when compared with the existing traffic movements” and that on-street parking was proposed.

Planning documents said that planning permission had previously been granted for a single three-storey dwelling on the site, but that this permission had since lapsed.

The piece of land adjacent to the office set for demolition and redevelopment, which is said to run adjacent to a public footpath serving the nearby primary school, is proposed to be landscaped and turned into a “residential garden”.

The design and access statement adds: “We would suggest that with adequate distances between dwellings, spacious gardens and amenity areas, a high quality architectural design [and] the highest quality materials, this proposal is perfectly acceptable in planning terms.

“The development has been designed ensuring that it is in harmony with the existing landscape features and compliments the nearby vernacular architecture.

“This statement has been prepared to indicate how a full planning application can be supported in [the] context of local planning policies, providing sympathetic architectural design and has regard for adjacent property, sustainability and energy efficiency and all provisions for means of suitable access for pedestrian traffic.”

It was also noted that the scheme would provide a “fully functional, ergonomically designed building” and would represent a “positive contribution to the local environment.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of May 23, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00445/FU4