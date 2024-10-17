'MyDentist' premises off Durham Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Fresh plans to boost facilities at a Sunderland dental practice have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for the ‘MyDentist’ centre based at Oliver’s House off Durham Road.

Earlier this year, plans were approved for a ground floor rear extension to facilitate surgery rooms, an office and a storeroom as part of wider plans to “reorient” the dental practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous planning statement from applicants confirmed the extension would increase the number of surgery rooms from 10 to 11, with one existing surgery room being converted into an office.

However, this was on the condition that “no more than 10 surgery rooms within the application premises shall be in use at any one time, in the interests of ensuring the intensity of the use of the premises is appropriate in relation to parking availability”.

New plans have now been submitted to Sunderland City Council for the same site, citing issues with bringing the previously approved extension forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included “issues constructing the rear (southern elevation) extension” and applicants said this element has been “removed” under the new planning application.

Details of the new plans are outlined in a planning statement submitted to council officials, including how the dental practice’s facilities would be improved.

It states the application is seeking permission for a “ground floor rear extension to facilitate two new surgery rooms, an office, a storeroom, the reorientation of five existing surgery rooms, and other associated internal and external works”.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed extension will bring the total number of surgery rooms from ten to eleven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One existing surgery room (Surgery 2) will be converted into an office (TCO room).

“There will also be a new fire exit included in the extension which exits onto a proposed external staff seating area.

“The extension will have a smooth red brick finish to match the external appearance of the existing building on site and those within its vicinity.

“The extension will be 3.2m in height and will have a flat roof.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme added the plans would “help contribute to My Dentist’s nationwide operational requirements” and would “not result in an unacceptable impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties”.

While it was noted that “adequate parking is currently provided on site”, applicants said “one additional designated car parking space has been provided in the rear car park as part of the development”.

The planning statement adds: “As a similar application was approved under application ref. 23/02366/FUL on March 22, 2024, the application is therefore considered acceptable in planning terms and there is a compelling case for the granting of permission without delay.”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 26, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02021/FUL