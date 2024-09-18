Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revised plans for a city centre apartments scheme have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a fresh planning application for 60 Fawcett Street.

The proposed accommodation included a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, along with alterations to the ground floor to provide access via a new staircase and door entrance.

However, a new application submitted to council officials aims to vary the approved planning permission and to reduce the number of residential units in the scheme.

Developers are seeking permission for “alterations to internal design” to reduce the number of flats in the scheme from four flats to three flats.

New plans include two ‘duplex flats’ spread over multiple floors, as well as a flat on the first floor, with each residential unit having living space and kitchen facilities.

The overall housing mix for the revised development also includes two one-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat.

Council planners, in a decision report linked to the previous apartments scheme, said the plans would “safeguard the long-term occupancy of the building, ensuring its maintenance and preventing the deterioration of the property”.

The design of the residential conversion was deemed acceptable and council planners at the time said the scheme would not have any “negative impact” on the Sunniside Conservation Area.

Comments from the council’s planning policy team, submitted during a new council consultation on the revised plans, did not raise any objections.

The consultation statement said: “It is considered that the principle of the development has been established through the original planning application, and the alteration does not result in any material changes to the principle of development.

“Therefore, planning policy have no further comments with regards to the proposed variations”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a council consultation exercise has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 22, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01715/VAR