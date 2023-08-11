Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for the Derwent House building near The Galleries shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included a total of 24 apartments split across three floors, with a mix of one and two-bedroom properties.

Derwent House, Washington. Picture: Google Maps.

New plans from the same applicant JT Consultancy Limited aim to redevelop the remainder of the building, as well as adding another floor, to create more apartments.

Applicants have proposed converting the building’s third and fourth floors into 16 apartments and constructing a new fifth floor to provide an extra eight apartments.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the building has been vacant for an “extended period of time” and provides more details on the aims of the apartment scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes “utilising the full potential of the site and refurbishing the existing building exterior creating an overall benefit to the area”.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposal seeks approval for the conversion of the existing 3rd and 4th floors and construction of a new 6th storey (5th floor) at Derwent House into residential use.

“The design of the new development has been carefully considered to ensure that it will have a positive impact on the wider site.

“The development uses the existing building and its assets in an efficient and sustainable manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development also provides much needed additional housing required within Sunderland and Washington providing efficient, affordable housing for occupants close to areas of employment and leisure”.

It is understood that a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments will be provided if proposals are approved.

Those behind the scheme also said its design would “soften the current large ‘blocky’ silhouette of the existing building and reduce its apparent mass with a new exterior finish which ‘lightens’ the current feel of the structure reducing the perceived height”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by November 7, 2023.