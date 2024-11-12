Fresh plans to boost facilities for customers and staff at a Sunderland dental practice have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved a new application to expand the Lynwood Dental practice in the city’s St Peter’s ward.

The application from Lynwood Healthcare Ltd, submitted earlier this year, sought permission for a single-storey rear extension to the property at 162 Fulwell Road.

Plans were previously submitted for a two-storey rear extension at the site with a ground floor garage space, a small porch projecting into the space to the side of the extension and an additional office, meeting room and store on the first floor.

Lynwood Dental, 162 Fulwell Road, Sunderland. Credit LDRS

New plans for the site included a scaled back development with a single-storey extension into the rear yard area.

Proposed floor plans submitted to council officials showed the extension housing a consultation room and staff room, as well as internal circulation space, new windows and part of the yard area being retained.

Meanwhile, a planning application noted the new development would not lead to any change to the number of employees on site.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, no letters of representation were submitted.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it in November, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal would “appear as a subordinate addition to the subject property in terms of its scale and massing and […] despite being visible from the public domain, would not unacceptably alter the character and appearance of the host property nor the locality”.

It was also noted that the “scale and massing of the structure” would not be “unduly out of keeping with that of the surrounding properties” and would “appear as an acceptable addition within the street scene when viewed from the rear lane, as well as from Fulwell Road”.

On residential amenity impacts, the council decision report said the proposal was “not considered to read as an overbearing addition which would result in a loss of light and outlook from the rear windows of 1 Duke Street North”.

The council decision report added: “The [council’s] transportation development team has commented that the scheme is not acceptable as the applicant is proposing to intensify the traffic associated with the site, whilst reducing parking which will create further overspill onto the surrounding streets which, incidentally, have parking restrictions in place.

“The transportation development team, therefore, does not support this application and recommends that the application is refused.

“Concerns of the transportation development team are noted. However, as stated there is currently no in-curtilage parking at the application site.

“There is also no evidence to suggest that a proposal of this nature, which would marginally intensify the use of the site, would result in indiscriminate parking that would cause congestion on the highway to the detriment of highway and pedestrian safety”.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01800/SUB