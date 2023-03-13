Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Enterprise House at Herrington Burn on the border of the Copt Hill and Shiney Row wards.

The building was known as Philadelphia Miners’ Welfare Institute and Hall but in recent years, has been used as offices.

Applicant JJ Property Lettings aims to transform the building into nine flats as well as bringing forward a range of external works.

Enterprise House, Herrington Burn, Sunderland. Picture: Google Streetview.

This includes external alterations to existing windows and doors and the insertion of new windows and doors.

In addition, the plans include extending existing hardstanding on site to provide a car park with 10 spaces and the erection of “noise attenuation fencing”.

Several applications have been made to convert the building into a residential use, including an initial planning bid from JJ Property Lettings for 10 apartments last year, however this was later withdrawn.

A reduced housing scheme for nine flats was also submitted in 2022 but withdrawn in November the same year.

A planning statement submitted with the latest planning bid for flats states the sustainable scheme would provide three one-bedroom flats and six two-bedroom flats.

Those behind the scheme added the development would bring a vacant and “under-used” building back into “beneficial use”, as well as creating construction jobs and boosting the local economy.

Vehicular access arrangements are also expected to remain as existing under the scheme with a “reconfigured formal parking layout”.

The planning statement adds: “The design intent of the development is to create a pleasant place to live for the future occupiers of the proposed flats while safeguarding the amenities of the occupiers of nearby residential properties.

“No extensions are proposed to the building, although there are alterations to window and door openings proposed on the southern, eastern and western elevations and a small number of roof lights are proposed.

“In the main, the significant alterations proposed are internal to the building.

“A high standard of design will be delivered, based on lifetime quality that meets the needs of future occupiers of the dwellings.

“In this regard, the ground floor flats could be occupied by persons with mobility issues.”

It was also noted that the development would “maintain a high standard of amenity for all users and occupiers” and “existing occupants and users of neighbouring land and buildings”.

A decision on the application is expected to be made later this year once a period of council consultation has concluded.

