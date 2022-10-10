Back in March, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for Enterprise House at Herrington Burn on the border of the Copt Hill and Shiney Row wards.

The building was known as Philadelphia Miners’ Welfare Institute and Hall but in recent years, has been used as offices.

Applicant JJ Property Lettings aimed to transform the vacant site into 10 apartments over two floors, as well as forming a new vehicular access connecting to the A182.

During consultation on the plans however, council planners raised concerns about some of the proposed apartments providing potential occupiers with “limited outlook”.

It was also advised that the number of apartments may need to be reduced to meet the requirements of planning policy.

A recommendation was made for the applicant to resubmit the application with additional and amended information – with the apartment plans later being withdrawn.

New plans, validated by Sunderland City Council’s planning department in September, 2022, have reduced the scheme with nine residential flats now proposed.

A submitted planning statement confirms this would include seven one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats across two floors.

In addition, 10 off-street parking spaces are proposed in a dedicated car park for the flats as well as cycle parking being provided within the building.

While the existing point of access will remain leading to the car park, it is proposed to “re-open the original access point to the site which was from Philadelphia Lane (A182)”.

The planning statement also makes the case that the development is a “permitted development” and that the floor area of each flat exceeds minimum space standards.

The planning statement adds: “There are no sustainability hurdles required to demonstrate the suitability of this project.

“Indeed, it is considered that the site lies in a highly sustainable location, being close to local services and with ready access to the public transport network.

“The alterations proposed are internal to the building only and are manifestly the minimum required to facilitate the conversion works”.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by the end of November, once a period of council consultation has concluded.

