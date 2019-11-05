Former Sunderland primary school site set to become housing development under new plans

Former Southwick Primary School site, Sunderland. Picture: c/o Google Streetview

In January, Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet agreed to sell off the former Southwick Primary School site at Northern Way.

The school closed its doors in 2009 as pupils made the move to a state-of-the-art building off nearby Shakespeare Street.

This month, housing plans for the vacant site took a step forward with North East housing association, Bernicia Homes, submitting a full planning application.

The development aims to meet the need for new affordable homes in the Southwick ward.

If approved, the 37-home estate would offer a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and four bungalows.

Submitted plans include two parking bays per house, one parking bay per bungalow and an extra 13 spaces for visitors.

Access to the estate is also planned from a new adopted road off Grosvenor Street.

Bernicia Group owns and manages 14,000 properties including more than 1,400 in Sunderland.

As previously reported, the housing firm has secured a Homes England grant to provide affordable homes on the Southwick site.

This includes options for people looking to rent or purchase, including young families, older people looking to downsize and first-time buyers.