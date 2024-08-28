Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert a former city centre jewellers into a corner shop have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a business unit at Vine Place which was once the home of family-run jewellers S.L Witten and Sons.

The business sold jewellery for more than 60 years and had been based at the premises in Vine Place since 1972.

Former S.L Witten and Sons at Vine Place, Sunderland. Credit LDRS

In recent months, the building has sat vacant and has been advertised for let and while some signage has been removed, the ornate clock on the building’s top floor remains.

New plans submitted to council officials are seeking permission to change part of the building’s ground floor into a shop.

Submitted floor plans show how the space would be subdivided for the shop use, which would apply to 3 Vine Place.

Floor plans show fridge units and shelving, a counter, a store and a safe.

A design, access and heritage statement submitted to the council also provides more details on the scheme.

The supporting document states: “The property is currently one shop on the ground floor, with offices, toilets and kitchen facilities to the first and second floors.

“It has undergone a few internal alterations to itself over the years. Rear extensions have been added but most of the front elevation remains original.

“The current site area is 80m2 with the ground floor covering 80m2, the first floor covering 80m2 and second floor covering 50m2. The works proposed would not change the site area”.

Those behind the scheme added that the only external works proposed are to the front of the property, with a “new shop sign to be illuminated by five individual feature lights, in keeping with the original external features”.

A planning application submitted to the city council also lists proposed opening times for the shop, which is listed as the planning class “display/sale of goods other than hot food”.

Proposed opening hours include 9am-3am, Monday to Friday and 9am-5am on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

It was also noted that the shop would create two full-time jobs and two part-time employees.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 17, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01695/FUL