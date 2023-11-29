Proposals will be subject to consultation

Plans for a new bungalow development in a South Tyneside neighbourhood have been submitted to borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a site off Tileshed Lane near East Boldon.

The site sits near Tile Shed Farm and Green Fingers Nurseries gardening centre and is understood to be in an equestrian use, and has previously served as a piggery.

Site proposed for bungalow development off Tile Shed Lane, South Tyneside. Picture: Google Maps

Applicant ‘Nunn’ is seeking outline planning permission for the principle of housing on the site.

This includes the demolition of an existing stables building and the erection of two bungalows with associated access.

A planning statement submitted to council officials notes the site is “developed for equine use at present with a number of stable blocks on-site”.

Proposed bungalow plans are linked to one stable block within the development site, near the access from Tileshed Lane.

A planning statement noted that an ‘original pre-application submission’ explored the prospect of building 17 dwellings on the site, however, this was scrapped due to concerns about impacts on the “openness of the Green Belt” and “potential flood impacts”.

The final planning submission for two bungalows at the north of the site, near existing buildings, aims to address previous issues.

Those behind the scheme said both bungalows would have three car parking spaces and a “significant garden area”, as well as offering wider benefits to the area.

This includes the plan “providing an important opportunity to provide much-needed housing in a desirable and sustainable location in East Boldon” while “helping to achieve the council’s housing targets”.

As the application is at the outline stage, details around “appearance, landscaping, layout and scale” would be considered in a separate ‘reserved matters’ application in future.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed development would comprise of the complete redevelopment of previously developed [sic] land which is in continuing use for equestrian development.

“The proposed development would include demolition of existing stable blocks and redevelopment of the site for residential development.

“As the proposed development site comprises previously developed land we consider that the proposal for residential development would not have a greater impact on the openness of the Green Belt than the existing development and the development would in turn pose an opportunity to improve upon the existing appearance.

“Moreover, the proposed redevelopment of this site for residential housing would present an important opportunity to meet housing needs in the local planning authority area”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans until December 20, 2023, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.