Earlier in January 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated plans for the former eatery off Smyrna Place.

This included converting the site into two one-bedroom flats and the construction of a new commerical unit.

A report submitted on behalf of the applicant gives a brief history of the site, which was originally occupied with residential properties until the 1950s.

The former chippy in Smyrna Place. Picture by Chris Binding.

The properties were subsequently demolished and replaced with the current building which was used as a clinic and later a fish and chip shop.

According to planning documents, the building has since “fallen [into] disrepair” and is currently vacant.

An environmental site assessment report prepared for the applicant adds that no areas of soft landscaping are proposed and that the development is “considered to be a sensitive land use.”

It goes on to say: “The preliminary environmental site assessment indicates that the site can be classified as low risk in terms of contamination and the risks to the identified receptors (e.g. human health, controlled waters, buildings) following redevelopment is considered to be low.”

Under new plans for the site, each flat would offer a bedroom, bathroom and living/kitchen area.

The planning application adds the wider development is expected to create three part-time jobs.

A decision on the development is expected to be made by March 2022.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search planning reference: 21/02775/FUL

