Former Durham Coral branch set to become new bar or restaurant under new plans
Plans to transform a former betting shop into a bar in Durham City have been given the green light.
In recent months, a ‘change of use’ application was lodged for the ex-Coral betting Shop in 66 Saddler Street.
This included potential uses as a restaurant /cafe/ bar.
In evidence submitted to Durham County Council, applicant Holmwood Commercial Properties Ltd outlined its vision for the site.
This included removing internal walls and installing a new extraction system for a kitchen area on the ground floor.
While the building is not listed, it is based in a conservation area and is seen as a “non-designated heritage asset”.
Applicants aim to keep several original features to help maintain the “sense of place that sets Durham City as a World Heritage site.”
County planners gave the go-ahead to the proposals subject to several conditions.
Opening hours will be 8am-11.30pm to “protect the amenity of the area.”