Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for 17 Fawcett Street, which sits opposite Barclays Bank.

The property includes a business unit on the ground floor occupied by Mia Nails and Beauty and office space above.

New plans are seeking permission to convert the upper floors of the Fawcett Street property into three flats.

17 Fawcett Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The proposals have been submitted by applicant Highbridge Group along with a range of supporting documents.

Those behind the flats scheme stated the site’s close proximity to shopping areas and public amenity spaces would make it an “attractive location for young families and professionals”.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials said the proposed works would not have any “detrimental impact” on the building and would not harm the Sunniside Conservation Area.

The heritage statement adds: “The proposed work is likely to offer a significant improvement in terms of regeneration and re-use, have a positive contribution to the local economy and return a building [to] its Georgian roots as a residential property.”

If approved the upper floor offices at 17 Fawcett Street would be transformed into three two-bedroom flats.

Proposed works include removing office partitions, a ‘thermal upgrade’ of the existing external walls and acoustic/ thermal works between floors.

New windows, roof lights and doors are also planned to be inserted to “further update the building fabric thermal and comfort levels”.

The heritage statement adds: “The new additions will replace the dilapidated existing windows throughout but are proposed to matchin profile and style.

“The offshoots and outbuildings to the rear facing the lane are of various heights and design with no real architectural value but are in need of refurbishment. Any new finishes will match the existing.

“The proposals do not involve any further external alterations to the property at this stage.

“There are no new openings proposed – access/ egress and all other fenestration arrangements will remain as existing.

“There will be no impact on any other elevation of the building, and the frontage onto Fawcett Street will be unaffected.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by October 2, 2023.