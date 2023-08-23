News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Flats plans submitted for Fawcett Street office space in Sunderland city centre

Plans to convert city centre office space into new flats have been submitted to council development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for 17 Fawcett Street, which sits opposite Barclays Bank.

The property includes a business unit on the ground floor occupied by Mia Nails and Beauty and office space above.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New plans are seeking permission to convert the upper floors of the Fawcett Street property into three flats.

17 Fawcett Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps17 Fawcett Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
17 Fawcett Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular

The proposals have been submitted by applicant Highbridge Group along with a range of supporting documents.

Those behind the flats scheme stated the site’s close proximity to shopping areas and public amenity spaces would make it an “attractive location for young families and professionals”.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials said the proposed works would not have any “detrimental impact” on the building and would not harm the Sunniside Conservation Area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The heritage statement adds: “The proposed work is likely to offer a significant improvement in terms of regeneration and re-use, have a positive contribution to the local economy and return a building [to] its Georgian roots as a residential property.”

If approved the upper floor offices at 17 Fawcett Street would be transformed into three two-bedroom flats.

Proposed works include removing office partitions, a ‘thermal upgrade’ of the existing external walls and acoustic/ thermal works between floors.

New windows, roof lights and doors are also planned to be inserted to “further update the building fabric thermal and comfort levels”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The heritage statement adds: “The new additions will replace the dilapidated existing windows throughout but are proposed to matchin profile and style.

“The offshoots and outbuildings to the rear facing the lane are of various heights and design with no real architectural value but are in need of refurbishment. Any new finishes will match the existing.

“The proposals do not involve any further external alterations to the property at this stage.

“There are no new openings proposed – access/ egress and all other fenestration arrangements will remain as existing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There will be no impact on any other elevation of the building, and the frontage onto Fawcett Street will be unaffected.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by October 2, 2023.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/01455/FUL

Related topics:SunderlandSunderland City CouncilBarclays BankBeautyGeorgian