Plans for new residential flats near multiple city centre nightclubs on Wearside have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for space above a vacant commercial unit at 11 Vine Place.

The large building sits adjacent to the late-night venue Ttonic and opposite a number of other bars in a busy area of the city’s night-time economy.

Residential flats proposed in space above 11 Vine Place in Sunderland city centre | LDRS

New plans submitted to council officials are seeking “prior approval” to convert the building’s upper floors into two residential flats which could house up to seven people.

Submitted floor plans show a one-bed, two-person flat on the first floor with a living and dining area, kitchen and bathroom.

Meanwhile, a three-bedroom, five-person duplex flat is proposed across the building’s second and third floors with a kitchen, bathroom and guest bathroom.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of applicant Rock Property Developments Ltd notes the building is not listed and has no “historic interest”, although no external changes are proposed.

Those behind the scheme added the development would be positive and would be a “very suitable change in the long term”.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposed change of use to residential can be a good change in the long term as it not only prevents a vacant building from deteriorating further but also establishes a new use that is compatible with the wider context.

“There is a strong demand for housing in this location due to easy access to transport, amenities and a vibrant town centre location.

“This type of housing appeals to certain user groups who prefer a more central location and who are willing to rely on public transport.”

A number of applications for flats in upper floor city centre spaces have come forward in recent years, including at nearby locations in Derwent Street, Olive Street and Stockton Road, with the majority of applications approved by council planning chiefs.

However, there have also been planning refusals for similar residential schemes, including a bid for flats above a hot food takeaway in Holmeside, near music venue Independent, which was refused by the council then dismissed at appeal by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

A decision on plans for two residential flats at 11 Vine Place will be made later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01142/PMC