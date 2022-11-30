Sunderland City Council’s planning department, this month, validated an application for 7 Egerton Street near Mowbray Park in the Hendon ward.

This included a bid to change the use of the building from a dwelling house into five flats, including the erection of front dormers, a rear dormer extension, a new access door and a staircase to the rear.

Plans for works to the property were previously refused by Sunderland City Council in May, 2022, with concerns raised over the development’s design, scale and internal layout.

General view of Egerton Street, Sunderland. Picture Google Streetview.

A supporting design and access statement submitted to council planners states the new application is a re-submission and names the applicant as KAP Homes Group Limited.

This includes revised proposals for the layout of the property and external alterations to the building.

The statement notes the proposed conversion would “bring the building back into full use and effectively reverse the previous fire damage to the property”.

If approved, the plans would increase the number of flats within the property as well as providing en-suite bathroom accommodation for each flat and creating “suitable kitchen/living dining areas to support the residential functions”.

The design and access statement adds: “All of the accommodation would be accessed from the main central doorway which leads to a central staircase within the property to serve all floor levels.

“The garage structure to the rear provides individual cycle storage for each resident and space for two bins per flat.

“The site’s proximity to the city centre, local amenities, and outstanding public transport will diminish the requirement for on-site parking.

“Sustainable transport options with secure on-site bike storage, bus stops at either end of the street (along Tatham and Toward street), and the Sunderland metro station less than 10 minutes walk away produce excellent links locally and regionally”.

According to planning documents, on-street parking will also be provided at the front of the property within the ‘central parking area’.

A decision on the planning application for flats is expected to be made next year once a period of council consultation has concluded.

