Plans to redevelop and rebuild a secondary school on Wearside have been officially submitted to city development bosses, with members of the public invited to have their say.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the demolition of a number of school buildings and the erection of new school buildings and facilities at Thornhill Academy.

This includes “the erection of a new three-storey teaching block and a swimming pool facility, along with refurbishments to the existing sports hall and reprovision of external sports facilities and a new sports pitch.”

CGI images of how redeveloped Thornhill Academy could look under plans from the Department for Education | Space Architects/LDRS

The school is operated by Consilium Academies and recently announced the appointment of a new Principal and unveiled early designs for a multi-million-pound school rebuild and sports campus.

It is understood that the proposed redevelopment is part of the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme and includes proposals for replacement school buildings at Thornhill Academy’s Thornholme Road base.

Information on the plans was revealed in recent weeks when an application for a “screening opinion” was submitted, which said there would be “no change to the number of pupils and staff on site as part of the proposed development.”

A separate full planning application for the school redevelopment has since been submitted to council planning officials, with members of the public now able to view detailed plans via Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.

The applicant is listed as both the Department for Education and Willmott Dixon and the planning submission includes a large number of supporting documents outlining designs and CGI images of how the redeveloped school could look.

CGI images of how redeveloped Thornhill Academy could look under plans from the Department for Education | Space Architects/LDRS

A planning statement notes the school is being redeveloped as part of the DfE’s “programme to ensure that schools are operating to appropriate standards” and notes Thornhill Academy is a “school that requires redevelopment to ensure high standards of education can be delivered”.

It was noted that the proposed development would “provide new and enhanced educational facilities for students and staff” and “modern, fit-for-purpose accommodation that meet current standards and future needs”.

Plans include the “demolition of existing teaching blocks and ancillary buildings” and “retention and refurbishment of the existing sports hall (Evolve) and retention of the caretaker’s property on the site”.

The existing vehicular access to the site would be retained and “widened” under the proposals, while the school’s pedestrian access would be “enhanced”.

Plans would also deliver a “new three-storey teaching building and a new swimming pool building with changing room facilities”, along with the “retention” of a range of existing sports facilities.

This includes the retention of the “existing MUGA, u9/10 football pitch, u13/14 football pitch, u15/16 football pitch, rugby union pitch and cricket pitch”.

New sports facilities proposed include a “new u11/12 football pitch, and athletics facilities including a new track, high jump, javelin and shot put and long jump on the existing playing field” and the “reprovision of athletics track on existing grass playing fields”, along with new cycle parking provision, landscaping and tree planting.

The planning statement notes “the proposed development will deliver a three-storey teaching block and a two-storey building comprising a swimming pool and changing facilities, both of which are considered appropriate to the site and reflect the existing built form”.

Those behind the scheme said the “majority of the new build development is located in the areas at lowest risk of flooding” and that “compensatory flood storage will be provided within the site boundary through localised lowering of ground levels adjacent to Hendon Burn [which] will offset any loss of floodplain storage”.

CGI images of how redeveloped Thornhill Academy could look under plans from the Department for Education | Space Architects/LDRS

On parking matters, it was noted that the “development will provide a total of 123 parking spaces (including provision of six accessible spaces)”, which was said to be “up from the c.90 spaces currently provided on site”.

Proposed parking provision would include “on-site car parks [being] reconfigured to provide a total of 113 spaces, plus two sets of drop-off / pick-up areas in the 18-space car park and 12-space car park, which can accommodate six and four vehicles, respectively, for short periods of time”.

It was noted that the proposed development had been “consciously designed with the locality’s wider amenity in mind by ensuring consistency with the wider area’s architectural character”.

The proposed design of the new development would also include several measures to “reduce energy consumption [and] enhance the sustainability of the new building”, from LED lighting and heat pump technology to solar panels.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed development will facilitate the redevelopment of the site at Thornhill Academy to provide a new high-quality teaching building, including the provision of new SEN [special educational needs]facilities.

“The development will also deliver a new leisure building that will provide a new swimming pool and changing facilities which will be opened for community use, allowing those in the local area to benefit from the development.”

Liam Clark, the Principal at Thornhill Academy, has welcomed plans for the “state-of-the-art facility” and said the proposed redevelopment was “fantastic news for the local area and the wider city”.

“Our multi-million-pound school and sports campus is the result of the dedicated efforts of Thornhill staff and our colleagues across the Consilium Trust,” he said.

“We’re proud to be working with stakeholders to deliver a state-of-the-art facility for the children of Sunderland.

“This is fantastic news for the local area and the wider city too. Not only will it support the delivery of a forward-thinking education, but it will also serve as a valuable resource for the communities around us.

“Thornhill shares a small part of its site with Consilium Evolve, another school within Consilium Academies.

“Evolve will also be benefiting from the multi-million-pound investment, with a new purpose-built facility that will provide an excellent environment for its students.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year, following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 9, 2025.

For more information on the Thornhill Academy site redevelopment, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01936/PS4

