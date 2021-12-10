Earlier in November 2021, Sunderland City Council lodged an application with its own planning department for a section of Pallion Industrial Estate occupied by disused buildings which have been subject to arson attacks and fire damage.

This included units two and three which sit near one of the entrances to the estate off European Way.

On December 3, Sunderland City Council planners granted prior approval for the scheme, which will allow demolition to take place when teams are ready to begin.

Units 2 And 3, Pallion Trading Estate Sunderland.

A report from planning officers said prior approval was needed as the buildings have a “permanent and substantial construction and are close to one of the main approach roads into the city.”

The report also sets out the reasons for the demolition of the industrial buildings.

This includes the buildings exceeding “useful economic lifespan” and suffering from vandalism and “numerous arson attacks.”

The buildings set for demolition include large single-storey open plan factory units and two-storey office blocks.

A decision report from planning officers at the local authority also sets out comments from the council’s environmental health officers.

The planning officers’ report reads: “This site is not near any residential premises and the only sensitive receptors would be highway users on European Way and an adjacent commercial unit that appears to have [an] air handling plant located on the roof and is 30m from the application site.

“These receptors would likely be sensitive to impacts of dust arising from demolition works.

“It is advised that a suitable supply of water together with spray equipment is provided for use when demolition works are being undertaken – particularly when collapsing the brick walls.

“The burning of materials on site should be prohibited.”

All demolition works will be carried out with regard to ecology and wildlife legislation.

Following the works, the site will be cleared of all debris and secured to prevent unauthorised access.

For more information on the demolition application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/02587/DEM

