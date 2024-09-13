Festival of Light tickets go on sale as Sunderland illuminations return for 2024

Attractions and highlights from the Festival of Light 2023 at Mowbray Park. Credit: Sunderland City Council

Ticketing information has been revealed for the Sunderland Festival of Light 2024 ahead of its launch next month.

A dazzling laser garden, giant glitter ball and stunning new light projections are among the sparkling lighting displays to look forward to at this year’s festival, as it returns to Mowbray Park.

Online tickets for the event, which begins on Friday, October 25 and runs through until Sunday, November 24, went on sale today and further details can be found at www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol.

This year’s tickets are £5, with under 2s continuing to go free and Sunderland City Council says the Festival of Light remains the cheapest, best-value light show in the North East.

Organisers are working with renowned international artists this year to create stunning new light projections around the park.

Details of a ‘quiet hour’ on selected dates for visitors looking for a quieter or calmer experience can also be found on the website.

Councillor Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism, said: “The Festival of Light has long been one of our best-loved events and I’m really excited about this year’s festival.

“Visitors to last year’s event were totally blown away by the stunning fairy glade, it was a real showstopper and this year’s festival promises to be just as exciting.

“We’re working again with artists to create stunning new light projections around the park with more details of these and other new lighting features being announced in coming weeks.

“Following its popularity last year, the silent disco is returning to this year’s event and will be available every night along with children’s rides and a great range of food and drink.

“Visitors can also look forward to old favourites such as the bridge of light and selfie lane making a return, so all round I think it’s going to be a brilliant event.”

The festival will be open from 4.30pm to 10pm every day during half-term (Friday, October 25, to Sunday, November 3) and then 4.40pm to 10pm every Thursday to Sunday until Sunday, November 24, with the exception of Remembrance Sunday on November 10.

In addition to providing an economic boost for the city centre, the city council states holding the Festival of Light in Mowbray Park, instead of at the seafront at Roker Park, means more money can be invested in lighting features rather than traffic management and road closures.

The council added the city centre location proved popular with visitors to last year’s event and that a number of visitors said Mowbray Park was better due to easier access and parking.

The much-loved Sunderland Illuminations are going ahead as usual, lighting up the night sky along the Roker and Seaburn seafront and will be switched on from Friday, October 25.

To buy tickets for this year’s Festival of Light, find out more and see council FAQs on the event, visit www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol

Information on parking can also be found here: www.sunderland.gov.uk/car-parks