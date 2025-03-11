Plans to convert city centre office space into new flats have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for 17 Fawcett Street, which sits opposite Barclays Bank.

The property includes a business unit on the ground floor occupied by a beauty salon and previously had office space above.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for 17 Fawcett Street, which sits opposite Barclays Bank | Google/LDRS

Plans submitted back in 2023 sought planning permission to convert the upper floors of the Fawcett Street property into three flats.

The proposals were submitted by applicant Highbridge Group along with a range of supporting documents.

Those behind the flats scheme stated the site’s close proximity to shopping areas and public amenity spaces would make it an “attractive location for young families and professionals”.

Three two-bedroom flats were proposed in the upper floor office spaces at 17 Fawcett Street, with proposed works including removing office partitions, a ‘thermal upgrade’ of the existing external walls and acoustic/ thermal works between floors.

New windows, roof lights and doors were also planned to be inserted to “further update the building fabric thermal and comfort levels”.

During the planning application process, amended plans were submitted along with a bat survey report, and three flats were still proposed under the scheme.

After considering the final planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on March 6, 2025.

The planning approval is subject to a range of conditions, including the installation of one bat and bird box to “protect and enhance biodiversity”.

Other planning conditions covered a noise assessment for the building, details being submitted around “sliding-sash timber windows” and the development being brought forward within three years.

A heritage statement previously submitted to council officials said the proposed works would not have any “detrimental impact” on the building and would not harm the Sunniside Conservation Area.

It was noted that new additions would “replace the dilapidated existing windows throughout” and would “match in profile and style”.

The heritage statement added: “The proposed work is likely to offer a significant improvement in terms of regeneration and re-use, have a positive contribution to the local economy and return a building [to] its Georgian roots as a residential property.”

A consultation response from the council’s principal conservation officer, published on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website, welcomed amendments to proposed windows in the scheme.

This followed a recommendation from the conservation team to supply full details of “replacement timber sliding-sash windows” and the type of “conservation roof lights” proposed.

Council officers acknowledged that the proposed conversion scheme was “acceptable in principle” and would “in part secure the future of the historic building in a sustainable use.”

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/01455/FUL