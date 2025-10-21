Plans to partially demolish a B&M retail store on Wearside to facilitate a new extra care apartment scheme have been given the green light by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved an application for the B&M site at The Green in Southwick.

B&M site Southwick (October 2025) | LDRS

In addition, up to eight two-bedroom residential apartments were proposed for “independent living” aimed at those aged over 55, which would be independent of the extra care scheme.

Under the plans, developers said the smaller commercial unit to the north of the site facing into The Green in Southwick would be “retained” for “commercial use.”

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of Ropley Properties Limited said the “existing store front on the high street” would be “preserved and changed ownership” and had been “designed so a smaller convenience style shop could operate within the unit.”

However, a planning statement from applicants confirmed the wider development would “see the closure of the B&M unit.”

As an outline planning application, planning permission was sought for the access, layout and scale of the extra care development, with appearance and landscaping “reserved” until a later date.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, dozens of public objections were submitted raising concerns about the loss of the B&M unit and calling for it to be saved, with a formal objection also submitted on behalf of B&M Retail Ltd making a case for the care facility plans to be scrapped.

The representation from B&M said the Southwick site was a “significant retail facility which makes a major contribution to the vitality and viability of the district centre” and said “while the closure of the B&M store is a commercial decision, such an outcome is only arising because of the proposed development by the applicant which would result in the loss of 31 jobs.”

Council documents noted there had been around 29 formal objections to the care development and demolition during a planning consultation, with concerns including pressure on local services, the “loss of an important local shopping facility” and “anchor store” within Southwick and more.

One objector said the loss of B&M would be “the end of an era for the Village Green”, while another said the plan, if approved, would make the area a “ghost town.”

B&M site Southwick (October 2025) | LDRS

Southwick’s three ward councillors also submitted a joint statement raising concerns about the impact on the area’s community, heritage and local economy and said the city council needed to “ensure that the new development retains a shopping area that closely resembles the existing one”.

While supporting “new high-quality housing in the community”, the ward councillors raised concerns that the loss of B&M could “significantly impact footfall to other nearby businesses, potentially harming the local economy.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting this week, had recommended the redevelopment plans for approval.

Council planners, in a committee report, noted the objections to the scheme from existing tenant B&M and “concerns over the loss of an anchor store and the impact such a loss would have in terms of its contribution to the vitality and viability of the Southwick district centre”.

It was noted that “the agent (on behalf of the landowner) has argued that the demand for such large retail premises is limited and that discussions with other large space retailers had received negative feedback in terms of whether they would want to occupy the site in the future”.

The council committee report said that “this is understood to have followed a lower lease offer from the current occupier [B&M] which the agent claims is an indication that the store is neither vital nor viable in its current oversized format”.

Council planners added the council, as local planning authority, had “instructed an independent consultant to undertake an assessment to consider the likely impact the proposed redevelopment of the existing B&M store site would have on the vitality and viability of Southwick Green District Centre”.

It was noted that the “report found that on balance, any adverse impacts of the development proposals would be outweighed by the positive factors”, including “the fact that the scheme would help to maintain and enhance the long-term vitality and viability of Southwick Green District Centre, by allowing it to diversify, in response to changes in the retail and leisure sectors, and the realistic prospect of the existing B&M being vacated in the near future”.

It was also noted that the plans would “play an important role in ensuring the vitality of the centre, through the provision of residential development which helps to regenerate the area to the rear of Southwick Green and generates new footfall, whilst retaining retail/commercial floorspace which presents an active frontage to the centre.”

The plans were presented for decision at a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee on Monday (October 20, 2025) at City Hall.

There were no speakers in attendance at the planning meeting, including no public objectors and no representatives for either the applicant or B&M.

After being put to the vote, the plans were approved by a majority vote of four votes in favour and one vote against.

Councillor Andrew Wood, who voted against the plans, questioned why the plans involved “knocking down buildings” when there were other available sites in Southwick that could be developed instead.

“I’m aware that there is redundant land that could be built on and could have these [residential units] and yet we’re knocking down a building in order to build some others, does that fit in with sustainability?” he said.

Council planners, responding, said they had “no control” over such local sites and parcels of land, such as the former Southwick Social Club and bingo hall sites, and what others “choose to do or not choose to do.”

Councillors were asked to consider the parcel of land subject to the planning application only, rather than other sites.

In response to a question from councillor Michael Dixon about the B&M building’s viability, council planners said that information around the lease arrangements suggested there were “potentially some economic struggles in terms of the viability of the store as it currently stands”.

Councillors were told that there was “no guarantee from the evidence provided that a large scale retailer would be happy to take the store on” in future.

Councillor Stephen Foster, while acknowledging the impact of the loss of the B&M store, said the Southwick site was in need of development.

“I was in the store tonight and it was full and the reality is we should never lose a B&M but it seems like the owner and B&M don’t want it,” he added.

“I see there’s only 29 objections, it’s sad really considering what Southwick is going to get with this.

“It is an eyesore around the back of B&M and needs something doing with it and this would be great for Southwick I would say.

“Not so much for B&M or the people who shop there but I think it will be a plus for Southwick.”

A previous planning statement from applicants noted the proposals had been “submitted in outline form to allow for the future operator to have a degree of flexibility and choice with the final detailed design and landscaping”.

The planning statement confirmed the development would result in the closure of the B&M unit and acknowledged there had been “objection to the loss of the B&M retail unit from local residents”.

However, it was noted that retail units were not classed as a “community facility” under planning policies and that the “policy test is whether or not the vitality and viability of the district centre is maintained and enhanced”.

Developers added the existing B&M building is of “poor design” and that new plans “present an opportunity to enhance the character of the site.”

Under planning conditions, an application for reserved matters to progress the care development needs to be made within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01111/OUT

