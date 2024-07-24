Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for new teaching spaces at a Sunderland school are set to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss a council application for the Link School Springwell Dene, off Swindon Road in the city’s Sandhill ward.

The Link School’s website describes the school as an “alternative learning provider working with young learners and their families” across Wearside and notes it has several city sites.

This includes one school at Springwell Dene which works with learners across key stage one, two and three, and a school in Pallion which supports key stage four, as well as “assessment hubs”.

Link School Springwell Dene, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The Link School is a council-maintained ‘pupil referral unit’ and its website states that learners referred “should be presenting continuing, concerning, challenging behaviour” and “will have received substantial interventive actions from within their mainstream schools”.

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council submitted an application to its own planning department to boost facilities at the Springwell Dene site.

This included plans to “convert an existing minibus garage and the adjacent canoe store to facilitate additional teaching spaces”.

Proposed works included new doors and windows, infilling existing garage doors with screens and window units, and infilling a large doorway to the canoe store with a new fire exit, as well as new screens and window units.

It was also confirmed that existing minibus parking bays would be retained and that the proposal would result in a “net increase of staff and pupils”.

This includes two additional members of staff and an additional 12 pupils.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of next week’s decision-making Planning and Highways Committee, has recommended the scheme for approval.

Council planners, in the report, said the “modest” conversion works would “facilitate added educational provision” and would not introduce “visually intrusive” features, or impact neighbours in relation to privacy or overshadowing.

It was also noted that the proposed development “remains a sustainable location in that it benefits from good public transport links” and that there was “sufficient in-curtilage parking provision to support the intensification of use”.

The council committee report adds: “The proposed development would be within the existing urban area and facilitate added educational provision in a sustainable manner (courtesy of achieving the added teaching space via utilising existing built form which, as existing, is ancillary to the existing school”.

The final decision on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on July 29, 2024.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01165/LP3