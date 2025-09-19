Plans to redevelop a Sunderland medical centre to boost parking and offer extra “GP consulting rooms” have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Millfield Medical Centre, which sits off Hylton Road near the Millfield Metro Station.

Applicant Millfield Medical Group has applied for permission for a first floor extension to part of the existing medical centre to provide new facilities.

A planning application submitted to council officials notes the addition of the new floor to the building would “allow for existing staff accommodation at ground floor to be used for six additional GP consulting rooms.”

Proposed floor plans show staff accommodation moved into the new first floor space with a conference room, staff room and other individual office spaces.

The planning application also confirms the development of the wider site would create an extra six parking spaces, increasing the number of spaces from 37 to 43.

Employment details linked to the proposals were also outlined in the planning application for Millfield Medical Centre, including an increase in the number of employees, with a rise from 29 full-time employees to 35 full-time roles.

The website adds the medical centre runs “many clinics for the management of chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes and offer a wide variety of other medical services”.

This includes “antenatal and postnatal care, minor surgery, childhood vaccinations and well-person check-up”, as well as the wider medical centre complex also housing a pharmacy.

A decision on the planning application for Millfield Medical Centre is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02050/FUL

