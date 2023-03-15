News you can trust since 1873
Extensions approved for church which provides cafe and community services

Plans to boost space at a community church on the outskirts of Sunderland have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

By Chris Binding
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:17 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:18 GMT

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for the Apostolic Church off Brick Garth in the Hetton ward.

The church is based within the community of Easington Lane and according to its website, aims to “provide a community of welcome and belonging”.

As well as offering several weekly services, the community church runs a weekly ‘welcome café’ offering “friendship, support and Christian counselling”.

Apostolic Church off Brick Garth in the Hetton ward. Picture: Google Maps
New plans submitted to council officials sought permission to expand the internal space available for church users.

This included an extension to the building’s western elevation with new window openings and a door and a rear extension on the northern elevation, with new door openings to the east and west.

According to planning documents, the plans aimed to provide additional internal floorspace, an external storage area and internal layout alterations.

Floor plans state the development would create an ‘extended seating area’ in the main church hall area.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved on March 3, 2023.

Council planners deemed the scheme acceptable in terms of the physical development, its design and wider impacts on highway safety and neighbours.

A council decision report said: “The building is accessible and utilised by members of the community and creates a strong sense of place which encourages social interaction and as such the principle of development is considered acceptable subject to other criteria discussed within this report”.

On design matters, council planners confirmed the extensions would be single-storey and constructed from materials to match the church building.

It was also noted that the side extension would have a “minimal” visual impact while the rear extension would appear “subservient to the host property”.

The council decision report added: “There would be no loss of parking provision as a result of the proposed development and no impact on access and egress from the site.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 23/00032/FUL

For more information on the Apostolic Church, visit: https://www.easingtonlaneapostolics.co.uk

SunderlandSunderland City Council