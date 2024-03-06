Extension plans submitted for popular Eastern Touch Indian restaurant in East Boldon
A popular restaurant could soon benefit from improved facilities under new plans submitted to development bosses.
South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Eastern Touch restaurant off Station Approach in the East Boldon area.
According to its website, the tandoori and balti restaurant has been serving customers for nearly four decades and offers a “large selection of authentic Indian dishes”.
The business also describes itself as “one of the finest Indian restaurants in the North”.
New plans submitted to council officials have proposed a single-storey rear extension to the restaurant, as well as the addition of an ‘extractor flue’.
Submitted floor plans describe the development as a ‘restaurant enlargement’, with the proposed rear extension subdivided into a number of areas.
The extension will essentially allow for a larger kitchen area by moving the existing kitchen into the extended space, as well as creating a larger dining area for customers in the original building.
The extension would include an office, storage room, cold room, cooking area, pantry and serving station.
Elsewhere, the original building would include a larger dining area offering around 17 tables, with tables seating between two and four people.
A submitted planning application notes the development would not lead to a change in the number of employees at the site.
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until March 25, 2024.
For more information on the plans, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0865/23/FUL