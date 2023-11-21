A decision will be made in due course

'MyDentist' premises off Durham Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Plans to boost facilities for customers and staff at a Sunderland dental practice have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the ‘MyDentist’ centre based at Oliver’s House off Durham Road.

New plans aim to build an extension to the rear of the building to facilitate two new surgery rooms, an office and a storeroom.

As part of the plans, practice bosses are also looking to “reorient” five existing surgery rooms along with other “associated internal and external works”.

A planning statement submitted with the planning application provides more details on the scheme and its aims.

It was noted that the extension would increase the number of surgery rooms at the site from 10 to 11, with one existing surgery room being converted into an office.

Those behind the scheme added the proposal had a high-quality design and would not clash with the “existing site character” or neighbouring properties.

Elsewhere, one additional designated parking space would be provided in the rear car park.

The planning statement adds: “This application seeks full [permission] for the erection of a ground floor rear extension to facilitate two new surgery rooms, an office, a storeroom, the reorientation of five existing surgery rooms, and other associated internal and external works.

“This proposed development will help contribute to MyDentist’s nationwide operational requirements, which would be in line with the National Planning Policy Framework’s aspiration to support economic growth.

“After consideration of relevant national and local planning policies, it is considered that this application is policy compliant and will not result in an unacceptable impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties.

“The application is therefore considered acceptable in planning terms and there is a compelling case for the granting of permission without delay.”

It was also noted that the ground floor extension would have a height of 3.2 metres and a flat roof to help “reduce the visibility of [the] extension from neighbouring properties”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 15, 2024.