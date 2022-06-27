Expansion plans approved for Sunderland dental health centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated a planning application for Grangetown Family Dental Health Centre in Windsor Terrace.

This included both a first floor extension to the rear and internal alterations to make way for new facilities.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans confirms the development would provide a new larger hygienist treatment room and an additional dentist’s treatment room.

Grangetown Family Dental Health Centre. Picture: Google Streetview

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on June 22, 2022.

A planning decision report prepared by council planning officers set out the reasons for the decision.

The report reads: “The application proposes the construction of a first-floor extension to the rear of an existing property.

“The development would not be visible from the main street scene but would be visible from the rear lane.

“Whilst the use of flat roof extensions would be resisted […] the proposed development is not dissimilar to other properties within the locality and as such is considered acceptable in this instance.

“The proposed materials would match those of the host property and are considered acceptable.”

Council planners added that there would be no “detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents” as a result of the proposals.

According to the submitted design and access statement, the dental centre has seven employees plus three dentists and opens five days a week.

Under planning conditions, the extension plans must be brought forward within a three-year period.