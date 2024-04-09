General view of The Kings Road, Southwick. Picture: Google Maps

A school supporting vulnerable young people on Wearside is set to expand with an additional site, following a decision by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a property at The Kings Road in the Southwick area.

Earlier this year, applicant Hopespring applied to change the use of a building from a residential children’s home to an education use.

This included the building serving as the “additional site of an existing school in Sunderland – Hopespring Sunderland, which is operated by Hopespring charity”.

It was noted that there would be a “maximum of six young people” attending the additional school site, with opening hours of 9.30am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Those behind the scheme added the site had on-site parking for staff in the rear garden and that the school use would represent a reduction in operating times compared to the building’s previous use.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on April 4, 2024.

Council planners, in a council decision report, noted that the new use would be closed during the school holidays.

It was also confirmed that children would arrive and leave via taxi and that there would usually be two staff on the premises on any given day.

Council planning officers concluded that the proposal would “not pose any significant detrimental risk in respect of transport and highways impacts, land contamination or noise”.

The council decision report added: “The city council’s environmental health team have no objection to the scheme and confirmed that the site is located in a mixed-use area with existing residential properties directly adjacent as well as a car wash and café opposite.

“Given this, the number of pupils and the limited operating hours, it would not be considered that there would be an increase in noise and disturbance related to the proposed use.

“To ensure that this remains the case the proposed operating hours will be conditioned as well as the number of pupils on site”.

Hopespring works throughout Tyne and Wear and according to its website, “seeks to serve the educational, physical and mental health needs of the young people in our region”.

The organisation offers “therapeutic learning provisions” for young people, including those who “have been permanently excluded from at least one school or have refused to attend education for extended periods of time”.

Hopespring originally opened an independent therapeutic school in Newcastle in 2013 and opened a second school in Sunderland in 2019.

The Hopespring website adds: “With a highly committed team of trained staff and full-time volunteers, we provide support and care for some of the most vulnerable young people in society through our people-based interventions”.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00212/PP3