A new supported housing development on the site of a former Sunderland church has reached a key milestone, council bosses have announced.

The ‘topping out’ of the development for six supported bungalows for people with physical and learning disabilities at the ex-St Cuthbert’s Church site in Ryhope brings the development a step nearer completion.

Built as part of Sunderland City Council’s ongoing work to provide homes for those who are most in need, each bungalow will come with 5G infrastructure built-in, ready to incorporate assistive technology depending on client needs.

Left to right Tracey Dobson, Senior Development Officer at Sunderland City Council, Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business, Ryhope councillor Cllr Helen Glancy and Derek Collinson, Contracts Manager at T Manners and Sons, at the new supported housing development in Ryhope. | LDRS

The council states the development is being supported by £660,000 funding from Homes England and is part of a council-led plan to deliver more supported properties for vulnerable residents.

This includes more bungalows for people living with disabilities and the provision of specialist accommodation available for affordable rent.

Council planning officers, responding to councillors’ questions at the planning meeting, added no-one had come forward to take the church building on, in part due to its ‘restrictive’ internal layout and style, and the church has since been demolished.

The supported bungalows scheme has been progressing since 2023 with planning conditions being discharged by council planning officers and changes to the plans were also approved by planners in November, 2024.

As work on the specialist housing nears completion, Sunderland City Council has confirmed the first residents are expected to move in this summer.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said the housing project was about “helping us to deliver more accessible properties for those who need them”.

“We’ve worked closely with colleagues in adult social care, Sunderland Care and Support and the residents themselves to create homes that will meet their needs,” he added.

“The creative and innovative thinking from everyone involved has resulted in homes that are both personalised and technology enabled, enabling their residents to live as independently as possible.”

The planned three three-bedroom bungalows and three two-bedroom bungalows in Ryhope follow similar projects to provide accessible housing in Washington and at Hylton Road.

Matthew Wright, affordable housing delivery manager at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities.

“This investment through the affordable homes programme does just that, enabling Sunderland City Council to build much needed new homes the people of Sunderland can be proud of.”

The development has been built by North East-based T Manners and Sons.

Derek Collinson, contracts manager at the firm, said: “It is great to be working with Sunderland City Council on this project constructing six bungalows designed to provide comfortable and accessible living spaces that support individuals with specialised care needs.

“The works have reached a major milestone, with the completion of the roofing works.

“As work progresses on internal fittings, landscaping, and hard-standing areas, the project continues to prioritise the use of the local supply chain.

“This commitment to local suppliers reinforces the project’s dedication to community investment and sustainable construction practices.

“We are really excited to see the final product come together and the positive impact it will have on the community.”

The first residents are expected to start moving into their new homes in summer, 2025.