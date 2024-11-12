Empty Washington industrial unit to become Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training academy after plans approved by Sunderland City Council
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application to change the use of a vacant industrial unit within Crowther Industrial Estate.
Plans submitted earlier this year aimed to convert the unit to an “indoor sports and recreation” use under planning rules, and to use the unit to operate a martial arts school.
Plans were submitted by North East Jiu Jitsu earlier this year and the applicant is understood to already operate an academy from a unit at Pattinson Industrial Estate in Washington.
Plans for unit 26 at Crowther Industrial Estate, at Phoenix Road, include an open plan jiu jitsu area and an open plan seating area, with no changes proposed to existing parking or access arrangements.
It was also indicated that North East Jiu Jitsu was limited by its current premises and was looking to grow with a move to a new location.
During a council consultation exercise on the plans, there were five comments submitted in support and one in objection.
One supporting comment praised North East Jiu Jitsu as a “nationally recognised gym known for producing homegrown athletes who are successful on the local, national and world stage” and said a large number of members live locally.
It was noted that the gym provides programmes for all age groups, from toddlers and teens to adults, as well as providing life skills and promoting healthy lifestyles and “never opens for more than 2.5 hours at a time”, with a mix of daytime and evening classes.
Another supporting comment also said the gym would “make a great addition to Crowther Industrial Estate” as well as “enhancing” another fitness business in the area.
The single objection to the plan came from a neighbouring business and raised concerns about parking, access issues and impacts on customers, while citing existing “horrendous” parking issues in the area.
This included parking on double yellow lines impacting deliveries and parking operating on a “first come first served” basis.
The council’s highways department, responding to concerns in a council report, said the proposed martial arts school would be “more intensive in terms of traffic generation” than the previous industrial use.
However, it was argued that “there appears to be ample parking on Phoenix Road and the applicant states that the busiest times for the business would be outside of standard business hours”.
After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on November 6, 2024.
Council planners, in a decision report, said the industrial unit had been on the open market for over two years and that the applicant had “acceptably demonstrated that sequentially preferable sites are not currently available”.
While there were no concerns from the council’s environmental health team in terms of “noise and nuisance”, the council’s highways department requested a secure covered cycle shelter to be provided.
The council decision report adds: “The proposal is considered to represent an acceptable use of the premises.
“It is not considered that the proposal would be detrimental to the designated employment centre and the applicant has acceptably demonstrated that sequentially preferable sites are not currently available.
“The proposals raise no concerns regarding local amenity, visual amenity or highway safety.”
Under planning conditions, the change of use must take place within three years.
For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00663/FUL
