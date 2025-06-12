Plans to bulldoze a “neglected” and “structurally unsafe” house on the outskirts of Sunderland have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a building listed as Bunker Hill House, in Bunker Hill, in the Philadelphia area between Shiney Row and Newbottle.

Applicant Springfield Care Sunderland Limited, which runs a care facility near the site, last year (2024) applied to the council for permission to demolish the vacant building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bunker Hill House, Bunker Hill, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

The plans were a resubmission of a previous application which was refused by the council on “ecology grounds” because of issues with a “bat survey report”, according to council planning documents.

Council planners said the previous bat survey report was “not adequate to enable the proposals to be assessed against relevant biodiversity policies” at the time.

In a decision published by Sunderland City Council this week (June 11, 2025), the resubmitted demolition application was approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners, in a decision report, said the application site is a “former residential dwelling known as Bunker Hill House” and that the building is “in a state of disrepair and has been neglected for many years”.

It was also noted that a “structural survey has been carried out and the building has been identified as being structurally unsafe”.

The council’s ecology department, in a statement outlined in the council decision report, said an ecological report for the development was acceptable and that “no roosting bats or nesting birds [were] recorded in the building at the time of survey”.

It was noted that “precautionary measures [were still] required to minimise the residual risk to rooting bats and nesting birds”, which would be “highlighted by way of informative statements” to the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is due to the “legal protections afforded to these species groups”, with the statements outlining measures which are needed if species are found “in the course of the demolition”, or during “site clearance.”

An ‘outline method statement’ for the proposed demolition noted “the scope of the works include the soft strip of internal fixtures and fittings from the building, site clearance of waste from the building, the grub up of slabs, demolition of buildings and asbestos removal where applicable”.

The statement added: “The work is within proximity to several stakeholders including neighbouring residential premises and areas of public access.

“All works will be pre-planned and undertaken with due care and control, to ensure the safety of site personnel, public and other local stakeholders and to minimise local disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All works will be undertaken within the confines of the site, all works adhere to pre-planned sequencing.

“Mitigation will be in place to reduce dust, noise and vibration to a minimum.”

A planning application from Springfield Care Sunderland Limited also states no “redevelopment or rebuilding” is proposed at a later date.

For more information on the planning application, or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02489/DEM