Eight smokers hit with fines for dropping cigarette ends in Sunderland

Eight smokers who threw cigarette ends on the ground in Sunderland have been hit with hefty fines totalling £4,714.

The prosecutions were brought by Sunderland City Council and the fines imposed at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 4 July 2023.

In each incident, Neighbourhood Wardens witnessed the defendants depositing a cigarette onto the ground and walking away.

Each defendant was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for £150 for littering but failed to pay despite being sent several reminder letters. This led to their cases being taken to Magistrates' Court for prosecution.

All defendants failed to attend the hearing, but magistrates found them guilty in absence.

The following defendants were fined £220 and were ordered to pay costs of £235 and a victim surcharge of £88, totalling £543:

Joanne Stephenson of Roche Court, Washington

Pauline Pearson of Davison Terrace, Sunderland

Naomi Slater of Alpine Court, Chester-le-Street

Patricia Johnson of East Grove, Sunderland

Patryk Rejnat of Queensbury Street, Millfield

Daniel Godfrey of Baden Street, Hartlepool

Bethany Wilkinson of Noble Street, Hendon was witnessed by a Neighbourhood Warden depositing two cigarettes on the ground and walking away on High Street West in the city centre.

She was fined £264, due to aggravating features and ordered to pay costs of £235 and victim surcharge £106, totalling £605.

Brian Mason of Burn Park Road was witnessed by a Neighbourhood Warden throwing a cigarette down the drain and refused to provide personal details to the authorised officer when requested.

He was found guilty of the offence of littering and failing to provide details to an authorised officer and fined £440.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £235 and victim surcharge of £176, totalling £851.00.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean, Green City, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "Anyone who fails to dispose of litter responsibly risks a fixed penalty notice of £150 and can be taken to court if they fail to pay. "Residents tell us that they want to live in a clean and green city, so we take action where we see people littering and damaging the environment.