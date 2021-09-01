A referendum is set to be called on the East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan

Such plans are used as a means of communities having a say in the future of places where they live and work, helping to shape development and growth in their local areas, including where they want homes, offices, transport and other community infrastructure to be built.

A public consultation was carried out earlier this year on the East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan, which was developed by the village's Neighbourhood Forum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A referendum is set to be called on the East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan

The proposals were then submitted for an independent examination, and the Examiner’s Report, received by the council in July 2021, recommended – subject to certain modifications – the plan should proceed to a referendum.

Senior councillors on South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet will be asked to consider putting a neighbourhood plan forward for a referendum when they meet at 4pm on Wednesday, September 8, at South Shields Town Hall.

George Mansbridge, corporate director for regeneration and environment at the council, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who had their say on the plan in the two rounds of consultation, and if it does proceed to a referendum, we’d encourage people to vote.”

If a referendum is agreed, residents will be asked the question: “Do you want South Tyneside Council to use the neighbourhood plan for East Boldon Neighbourhood Area to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

In its current form, the East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan document hopes to prioritise building on brownfield sites, such as Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate, while protecting green spaces from development.

Once approved, the neighbourhood plan would form part of the wider South Tyneside Local Plan, which sets development policy for the whole of the borough.

Suggest policies in the East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan include:

:: Ensuring new properties reflect the village’s ‘diverse range of architectural styles’

:: Making sure new developments have enough parking space and bicycle storage

:: Improve access to green spaces

:: Protecting trees

Visit www.eastboldonforum.org.uk to find out more about the East Boldon Neighborhood Plan.