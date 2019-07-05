Durham restaurant Lebaneat refused licence over concerns about history of illegal immigrants
A popular restaurant which had its licence to sell alcohol revoked over concerns about illegal workers has had its bid for a new licence rejected.
Lebaneat, in North Bailey, Durham, had applied for a fresh Premises Licence in the name of Pierre Chidiac, who told members of Durham County Council had acquired a 51% share of the business.
But following a hearing by the county council’s Statutory Licensing Sub-Committee, it was decided there was not enough evidence to show the current licence holder, Ahmed Syed, who is in the process of appealing February’s decision to revoke his licence to sell alcohol, had pulled back from overseeing day-to-day operations.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Coun Jan Blakey, who chaired the panel, said: “We have concerns over the history of the illegal immigrants at the Lebaneat premises.
“We have concerns over Mr Sayed and his influence on this business and that the crime and disorder objectives won’t be protected.”