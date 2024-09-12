Durham City set to ban beggars under new controls on antisocial behaviour

Beggars are set to be banned from the historic streets of Durham City as part of new proposals for antisocial behaviour controls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham County Council’s cabinet is set to agree a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for the city to tackle behaviours including begging, urinating in the street and the use of intoxicating substances.

Anyone breaching the order could receive a £100 fine.

The decision, due next week, follows a survey earlier this year to gauge public opinion on the proposed measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham City.

More than 400 residents and businesses responded to the questionnaire, with 83% of people either strongly supporting or supporting plans for a PSPO to be introduced to control begging.

Almost 90% backed a PSPO to control urinating and the use of intoxicating substances.

Councillor John Shuttleworth, cabinet member for community safety, said: “It’s clear that the majority of people who responded support the proposed measures after witnessing begging, urinating and substance misuse in the city over the last two years.

“This has caused some concerns around personal and public safety and created a somewhat negative impression of Durham.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, dozens of local businesses and market traders backed a call to introduce a city centre order to ban nuisance begging and antisocial behaviour.

Up to 80 Market Hall and outdoor traders in Durham city centre urged the local authority to enforce an order due to the “direct and adverse effect” incidents are having on trade in the city.

A letter signed by the traders on behalf of Durham Markets Company said nuisance begging in the Market Place is disruptive to trade as it discourages the buying public from entering nearby premises. They claim open air drinking, fuelled by drugs, is causing people to shop elsewhere.

The statement said: “We are increasingly concerned that Durham will, as it is now already starting to, become a focal point for nuisance begging and will escalate further. The resulting anti-social behaviour not only puts our staff, traders and members of the public at risk with market staff having to be on constant alert.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSPO already exists in Durham City to control alcohol consumption, but the council has now revisited a more detailed order.

Councillor Mark Wilkes, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods, added: “Many of my residents have complained about certain individuals spoiling our city, being downright abusive and aggressive.

“We must stop this and this new PSPO will help us ensure residents can feel save in Durham City and help us remove these anti-social people from our city centre.”