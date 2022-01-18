Drop-in event announced over housing plans for Sunderland Civic Centre site

Following the opening of City Hall last year and phased relocation of council staff, developers plan to demolish the ageing civic centre buildings to pave the way for a new residential community.

The housing plans have previously been welcomed by Sunderland City Council’s leader, councillor Graeme Miller, who described the civic centre site as an “exciting development opportunity”.

CGI of how the new housing development could look.

Although a council planning consultation is currently taking place on the housing scheme, developers have announced a new public consultation event to allow members of the public to find out more.

The open meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 3 in the upper hall at St John’s Church, Ashbrooke Road, from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Andrew Rennie, development director with Vistry Partnerships North East, is encouraging members of the public to share their feedback.

He said: “Public consultation was part of the initial process when Vistry Partnerships North East was confirmed as the preferred developer for the site last summer [and] the proposals were well received.

“However, we would welcome any further feedback on our innovative plans, which we are confident will deliver a modern new community – whilst enhancing the green links to other important parts of the city.

“We aim to create an attractive new residential quarter that sits comfortably within the surrounding architecture, with a focus on open green space that encourages community use.

“It will be a fantastic, inclusive neighbourhood with its own distinctive character, providing a new housing offer on the edge of Ashbrooke and Mowbray Park, whilst also benefiting from the close proximity to the city centre.”

The new consultation event has been welcomed by local St Michael’s ward councillors Michael Dixon, Lyall Reed and Peter Wood.

Cllr Dixon said: “We have had discussions over the months with both Vistry and council officers and we are very keen that every opportunity is given to residents to be made fully aware of what is proposed.

“The planning officer has advised that the deadline for submitting representations regarding the application is February 11 so this open event at St John’s Church, Ashbrooke Road, on Thursday, February 3, will give anyone who wishes to submit comments enough time to do so.”

Cllr Dixon added: “The planning procedure can be quite complex at times, so the more the public are made aware of what is occurring and when, the better.

“This proposed development is replacing a landmark building that has divided opinion but either way has been part of the Sunderland landscape for around 50 years.

Councillor Michael Dixon.

“Vistry will be there to answer questions [at the consultation event], so we would encourage anyone interested to take advantage of this opportunity.”

To leave a comment on the housing plans for the old civic centre site, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal athttps://online-applications.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search reference: 21/02938/FD4

More information on the scheme can also be found here: www.sunderland-civic-centre-consultation.com

