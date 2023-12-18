Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Mary's multi-storey car park. Submitted picture by SCC.

Drivers are being reminded of the 'Free After 3pm' spaces available in Sunderland city centre - and the changes coming in 2024.

Festive shoppers and evening visitors to the city centre can park for free in 1,500 car parking spaces every weekday in the run-up to Christmas and New Year.

This includes nearly 500 spaces at the St Mary’s multi-storey and more than 650 at the Sunniside multi-storey.

However, as reported by the Echo, the 'Free After 3pm' scheme is being hugely scaled back from January 2024, and cut down to just 250 spaces in five 'surface car parks'.

These are the car parks at Tatham Street, Nile Street, West Wear Street, Charles Street and Gorse Road.

The City Council’s Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston said: "Parking continues to be good value in Sunderland and we’re taking this opportunity to remind visitors about Free After 3pm.

"Any late afternoon and evening visits remain free at these two major multi-storey car parks in both the run-up to Christmas and the holiday period, and at our off-street surface car parks.

"We know that with the impact of the cost of living crisis, every saving can help and so we’re pleased that we’re able to continue with Free After 3pm at surface car parks in 2024. By visiting the city centre you help support businesses and those who work in them.

"When we get to January and changes at the multi-storeys, the five surface car parks are all within a five to ten minute walk of the core centre and provide 265 free parking spaces after 3pm Monday to Friday.

"The changes to parking arrangements are about providing a balanced approach to our sustainable travel objectives while we all continue to support the city centre economy."