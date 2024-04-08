Dog owners warned of £100 fines as week-long blitz begins in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Picture issued by Sunderland City Council as dog fouling campaign begins.

Dog owners are being warned they face £100 as a week-long clampdown begins in the city.

Sunderland City Council said dog fouling ‘continues’ to be one of the biggest environmental issues for residents in the city, and officers have begun their blitz in the Coalfields communities.

The week will see environmental enforcement officers and neighbourhood wardens taking to the streets - and anyone witnessed failing to clear up after their dog has fouled will be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Patrol teams will also be engaging with all dog walkers, the council said, with people asked to produce a suitable means to clear up after their dog has fouled.

Failure to produce a dog waste bag, or similar, may also result in a fixed penalty notice being issued, the council said.

Officers hope the week of action will raise awareness of dog fouling, along with the associated health risks, and how concerns can be reported to the council.

Marion Dixon, assistant director of Regulatory Services at Sunderland City Council, said: "Residents have been very clear that they don't want to see dog fouling on our streets or in public spaces. Seventy nine per cent of those who took part in our recent Public Spaces Protection Order renewal consultation backed a measure banning dog fouling in public spaces.

"Ninety one per cent also backed a measure requiring dog walkers to show they have a suitable means to pick up after their dog has fouled on any land owned and maintained by the City Council. So this is about working with residents to raise awareness of what can happen if you don't clean up after your dog.

"Many people don't realise they could end up with a £100 fixed penalty notice, or a fine of up to £1,000 if it ends up going to Magistrates Court.

"Thankfully, the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and clean up after their dogs.

“But the only way to tackle this issue is to have responsible dog owners and residents working together, so we're also asking people to report irresponsible dog fouling when they come across it."