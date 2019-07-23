Dog grooming school set to open in Washington after plans lodged with Sunderland City Council

Plans for a new dog grooming school in Washington have been lodged with Sunderland City Council.

By Chris Binding
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 16:45
Stock picture of a dog being washed. Picture c/o Pixabay

A ‘change of use’ bid has been submitted for a business unit at 4 Baird Close, in the Stephenson Industrial Estate.

The new proposals aim to give the former boiler shop a new lease of life as a ‘Dog Grooming Parlour and Dog Grooming School’.

If approved, proposed opening hours will be 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on weekends.

Applicants state there will be a maximum of four drop-offs at any one time for dog grooming clients.

In terms of training, groups of six students will work with a tutor during weekdays.

The new business is also expected to create three jobs – one full-time and two part-time.

Public comments are open on the application until Thursday, August 8.

Following consultation, a final decision is expected to be made by Thursday, September 12.