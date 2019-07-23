Dog grooming school set to open in Washington after plans lodged with Sunderland City Council
Plans for a new dog grooming school in Washington have been lodged with Sunderland City Council.
A ‘change of use’ bid has been submitted for a business unit at 4 Baird Close, in the Stephenson Industrial Estate.
The new proposals aim to give the former boiler shop a new lease of life as a ‘Dog Grooming Parlour and Dog Grooming School’.
If approved, proposed opening hours will be 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on weekends.
Applicants state there will be a maximum of four drop-offs at any one time for dog grooming clients.
In terms of training, groups of six students will work with a tutor during weekdays.
The new business is also expected to create three jobs – one full-time and two part-time.
Public comments are open on the application until Thursday, August 8.
Following consultation, a final decision is expected to be made by Thursday, September 12.