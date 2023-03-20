Dismay at 'really sad' attacks on firefighters in Sunderland - but chiefs say some areas have seen cases decrease

Abuse faced by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service staff has been brought up as a key problem to tackle at several recent meetings across the region.

At the latest Coalfield Area Committee, fire service chiefs warned it is still a “concern” and “on the radar” as being an issue in need of addressing.

Andrew Nelson, station manager at Farringdon Community Fire Station, speaking at a meeting on March 15, noted from April 2022 until March 1st 2023, there had been 68 attacks across Tyne and Wear.

A file image of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service firefighters working in Sunderland.

However he added improvements have been seen in the Coalfields area, where just two attacks have been recorded which involved objects being thrown at fire crews.

He said: “It’s really sad to be talking about that but it’s worth just keeping it on everybody’s radar.

“I think the importance of all the partnership work we do to try and get the message across to the young people is vastly important.

“It just goes to show there has been an improvement, one is too many, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

It comes after Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority’s policy and performance committee last month heard overall across the region there had been an increase in attacks on firefighters compared to the previous year.

Fire service representatives at the Coalfield Area Committee added they continue to work with schools in the area to get “the most information to the most pupils” about the dangers of such attacks.

Councillors also heard the Tyne and Wear fire team is carrying out work with various partners to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area.

This includes through the HALO (the Hetton Aspirations Linking Opportunities) project, launched in February last year, which sees organisations including the council, police, fire brigade and Gentoo work to “deliver success and empower and improve the local area”.

Calls were also made for residents to continue to report any fly-tipping to help prevent deliberate rubbish fires being started.