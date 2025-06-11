Plans for a new student accommodation development in a residential street have been submitted to Sunderland City Council.

The local authority’s planning department has received an application for 17 Alice Street, which sits in the St Michael’s ward near the Park Lane Interchange.

New plans are seeking permission to change the use of the building from a residential dwelling use to a four-bed student accommodation development, along with new french doors to a rear offshoot.

General view of Alice Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

A planning application submitted to council officials states the site is vacant and that no work or change of use has started.

Proposed floor plans show two bedrooms, a kitchen / dining area and a communal WC on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first floor.

Plans also indicate that each bedroom would have space for a double bed and an ensuite bathroom.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans notes the site sits within the Ashbrooke Conservation Area and was built as a terraced town house.

Those behind the student flats scheme said the site is “within easy walking distance of the city centre and its facilities and amenities with good public transport links” and that proposed alterations have been “designed to minimise impact on the conservation area”.

This includes “very limited external alteration to improve access to the rear yard and amenity to the new kitchen/ dining area” and “all alterations being carried out to the rear of the property using an existing window opening that may not be original to the property”.

The design and access statement adds: “The property is in an historically popular area for students due to good transport links, local amenities and close proximity to the university.

“The change of use would allow for increased investment in the property [and] in the yard a new shed has been proposed to provide secure covered cycle storage.

“The proposed extension does not affect the original serving features of the property such as the roof and chimney etc.

“The alterations will not be visible to the main road and should not affect the conservation area setting or character.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a council consultation exercise, with a ruling expected later this year.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01189/FUL