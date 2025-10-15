Plans to convert a former city centre bar into student accommodation have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a Grade II-listed building at 47 West Sunniside, near Sunniside Gardens.

The building has been occupied by Bar Justice for years but submitted planning documents now describe the site as a “former bar” and note the building was purchased in July, 2025.

Former Bar Justice, 47 West Sunniside, Sunderland (October 2025) | LDRS

New plans from Ghanshyam Properties Ltd are seeking permission to convert the building from a bar to an eight-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) to “accommodate students.”

Proposed floor plans show eight flats of various sizes over three floors, as well as a communal living, kitchen and dining area and cycle store on the ground floor.

Conversion works would also include the installation of three windows to the building’s rear elevation and “blocking up” a rear door.

A design, access and heritage statement submitted to council officials states plans for student accommodation aim to “meet established demand within the city centre of Sunderland”.

It was noted that the former bar at the site had been “struggling to trade over the past several years and the situation had become worst during Covid”, with the “social demographics locally and on a national basis changing over the previous five years”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “People are visiting town centres less frequently and footfall has dramatically decreased in the town centres leading to numerous empty shops and businesses closing down.

“Many city centre councils have received national government funds to reinvent town centres, such [as] demolishing large vacant department stores and working with joint private ventures to bring new housing/live work units and leisure offerings to make town centres vibrant and attractive as part of their regeneration policies.

“There is a great need to reinvent existing dilapidated space, that will attract and bring people to town centres.

“The applicant has made contact with Sunderland University, who have a 10-year expansion programme.

“There is a need to provide good quality purpose built student accommodation (PBSA), for example international students looking for self-contained accommodation and offering different sizes […] an undergraduate would not need a large accommodation due to the nature of their course.

“But an international student doing a masters or PHD degree would need larger accommodation as their course requires them to spend more alone time studying and hence the variation in sizes of the PBSA in this application.”

The design, access and heritage statement also describes the applicant as “private investors who are very much in providing purpose built student accommodation across the UK”.

It was noted that the accommodation proposed in Sunderland city centre would include “double bedrooms with kitchenette and ensuite shower facilities” and that there would be a “minimum number of internal alterations to the original structure”.

Although floors would need to be subdivided to provide the student accommodation, it was noted that “any new internal walls will be constructed from stud work and would be reversible”.

Applicants stressed that the scheme would “provide investment into the city centre and improve a building that requires maintenance”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “The thermal efficiency of the building will be upgraded with increased wall and roof insulation and installation/ retention of secondary glazing.

“The building is well served by public transport being in Sunderland city centre with a number of bus stops on John Street itself and Park Lane bus/ Metro interchange just [a] few streets away [and] secure cycle storage has been included.”

Planning applications for both a change of use and listed building consent have been submitted to council development bosses.

A decision on the residential scheme is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference 25/02283/FUL and 25/02284/LBC

