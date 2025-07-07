Plans for “co-living accommodation” aimed at students and young professionals have been revealed for part of Sunderland city centre.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received applications for 27-28 Frederick Street in the Sunniside area.

Planning documents state the site was originally two separate dwellings but was “later merged and converted for commercial use.”

27 - 28 Frederick Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

New plans are seeking permission to convert the buildings from offices to a 16-bedroom “co-living accommodation” development specifically aimed at “young professionals/students”.

The site proposed for development is part of a listed terrace of buildings in the city’s Sunniside area and a listed building consent application has also been submitted setting out proposed external works.

This includes the removal of rear shutters and a new fence with a gate, a roof replacement and “reinstating” and “updating” windows.

The proposed residential accommodation is distributed across four floors and is made up of self-contained studio rooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, and supported by communal facilities including toilets, cycle storage, outdoor amenity space and a kitchen.

Plans for the lower ground floor include four bedrooms and a laundry room, while the ground floor includes four bedrooms and a large communal kitchen.

Meanwhile, the proposed first floor is planned to house six bedrooms and the second floor would house two bedrooms.

Planning documents noted that “all rooms will have their own tea-making facilities consisting of storage, a small sink to enable drink-making and an under-counter fridge freezer to securely store their food should they prefer this over communal storage space.”

Several planning applications to convert Frederick Street office spaces into residential uses have been submitted in recent years, including a recent application for three properties in the historic terrace.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states M & D Properties Limited are purchasing 27-28 Frederick Street, and that the current accountancy firm occupying the building is relocating to a “more modern space”.

It was argued that Frederick Street is “becoming increasingly filled with for sale and to let boards as more companies are relocating their businesses to more modern developments that are offering grade A office spaces in strategic locations that are sustainably designed with access to amenities”.

Developers said that the applicant was “looking to convert this property once the current occupiers relocate, to help keep this fantastic example of late-Georgian/early-Victorian architectural styles […] in use and return it to the original use of residential”.

The design and access statement added: “Without much needed private developments like this proposal, the number of businesses relocating and leaving premises empty could see these streets in the Sunniside conservation area become an eyesore which costs considerably more in the future to reinstate one of the finest areas in Sunderland.

“This proposal will have a generous kitchen that encourages a feel of community living whilst providing exceptional living conditions with spacious and well-designed en-suite bedrooms, alongside private rear amenity space with secure bike storage for all occupiers to encourage sustainable transport.”

Those behind the scheme noted the property would be a “highly suitable location for a HMO (house in multiple occupation) aimed at those seeking high-quality, well- located accommodation” and would align with efforts to “revitalise Sunniside”.

This included the plans “promoting sustainable city centre living, increasing housing choice, and supporting the local economy”.

Bicycle storage spaces would also be provided for all rooms to “encourage sustainable travel” and private outdoor amenity space would be provided which “is rarely found in the town centre location for occupants”, according to developers.

A planning statement noted internal works would include “reconfiguring and upgrading the internal layout to suit modern residential standards” and that external works would be “sensitive to the building’s original character and improve its current aesthetic”.

The planning statement added: “A management plan has been submitted alongside this application, outlining the ownership structure and the operational arrangements for the ongoing management of the property.

“The plan details the owner’s commitment to providing and maintaining high-quality accommodation that fully complies with all relevant housing standards and regulatory requirements set by the local authority.

“It includes procedures for tenant selection, day-to-day maintenance, safety and security measures, waste management, and ongoing compliance with HMO licensing conditions.

“The management plan demonstrates a proactive and responsible approach, ensuring that the property remains well-managed, supports a positive living environment for residents, and does not adversely affect the surrounding community.”

A decision on the planning applications is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference 25/01037/FUL and 25/01038/LBC