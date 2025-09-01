Plans for new hotel accommodation at a listed building in Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 58 John Street in the city’s Hendon ward.

The property is part of a Grade II-listed terrace and has most recently been occupied by a law firm.

58 John Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

Developers have now applied for permission to convert the site from offices to “hotel / guest accommodation”, along with the installation of new ‘conservation-style’ rooflights to the front elevation and “internal alterations.”

Details of the plans are set out in a design and access statement submitted to council officials, with the plans aiming to create “eight guest bedrooms within the building, arranged across three floors”.

This includes one bedroom at ground floor level, four bedrooms at first floor level (including a large family bedroom) and three bedrooms at second floor level.

Elsewhere, lounge and ‘tv lounge’ areas are planned in the basement to provide “comfortable and sociable shared amenities for future guests”.

Submitted floor plans also show a mix of ensuite bathrooms and communal bathroom facilities, including a “communal shower room” serving hotel guests.

Those behind the hotel scheme referenced “significant regeneration” in Sunderland and noted the city was “rapidly re-establishing itself as a dynamic urban destination” drawing visitors through its “vibrant football culture, historic shipbuilding and industrial heritage, scenic coastline, or emerging arts and events scene”.

In this context, the applicant said there was a “growing demand for high-quality visitor accommodation within the city centre” and noted there was a “need for centrally located, well-appointed short-stay options […] as Sunderland continues to attract both leisure and business travellers”.

The design and access statement adds: “The building itself [58 John Street] is well-suited to a boutique hotel or guest accommodation use (Use Class C1), and the proposed change of use reflects a sensitive and sustainable re-purposing of a historic property.

“The building is currently underutilised and in need of a viable and long-term use to secure its ongoing maintenance and conservation.

“The layout of the property lends itself well to hotel use, requiring only minimal internal alterations to facilitate the change, thereby preserving the building’s architectural character and historic fabric.

“This proposal supports Sunderland City Council’s broader regeneration objectives by bringing a heritage asset back into active use, enhancing the vitality of the city centre, and contributing positively to the local visitor economy.”

A plan for the change of use and a separate bid for listed building consent for works have been submitted to council planning bosses.

A decision on the plans is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference 25/01116/FUL and 25/01117/LBC.