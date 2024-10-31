Detached house set to become special school under plans by care company

Plans to transform a bungalow into a school for children with special educational needs have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for ‘The Paddock’ at Chilton Moor in the city’s Houghton ward.

Applicant Hexagon Care Services Ltd is seeking permission to convert the detached home into a school for up to 16 autistic children and young people with other social, emotional and mental health needs.

Those behind the scheme said minimal alterations would be needed to convert the house in Black Boy Road into an independent school.

A property in Black Boy Road, Houghton, could be converted into a school for children with special educational needs. Credit Google Maps

A planning statement submitted to council officials added the school would employ 10 people with children coming from the local area, including those who “reside at children’s homes located in close proximity or living at home with parents”.

The company said it did not believe the site would negatively impact traffic in the area and that the school would cater for children with “special educational needs”, including “social emotional mental health needs and autistic spectrum disorder”.

The planning statement adds: “The school will have a dedicated headteacher, supported by qualified teachers and teaching assistants who have the skills and experience needed to meet the individual learning needs of each young person.

“The school (education facility) will operate during school hours and term times only (8.30am – 4.00pm).

“The school will be registered with the Department of Education and subject to Ofsted monitoring and assessment.

“A broad, balanced, relevant education will be provided in keeping with the National Curriculum. The education will be tailored to each pupil’s exact needs.”

Planning documents note that children will be transported to and from the school via a school transportation service vehicle (taxi / minibus), as well as parents of pupils residing at home transporting their children to the school.

It was noted that pupils would be “dropped off and collected within the application site” and that “employees will be encouraged to car share, cycle or use public transport utilising local transport links.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a council consultation exercise has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 20, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02188/FUL