Demolition plans approved for former community space and youth centre in South Shields

Plans to demolish a former youth centre and community space in South Tyneside have taken a step forward, following a decision by borough development bosses.
By Chris Binding
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Caption: CustomSpace Aerial View Picture: Google MapsCaption: CustomSpace Aerial View Picture: Google Maps
Caption: CustomSpace Aerial View Picture: Google Maps

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has given the go-ahead to an application for a former youth facility near The Captains Row in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward.

Council documents describe the site as the CustomSpace and also the former Tyne Dock Youth Centre.

An application form, lodged by local authority officers earlier this year, set out a formal bid to bulldoze the site to pave the way for “future development”.

The application described the site as a “former youth centre, special needs centre and performing arts centre” which has fallen into “disrepair”.

After considering the plans, South Tyneside Council’s planning department gave the green light to demolition on May 24, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, deemed both the method of demolition and proposed site restoration as acceptable.

The decision report states: “The proposed method of demolition would be appropriate given the scale of the building.

“The proposed method of site restoration would also be acceptable, leaving the site in a tidy condition”.

Demolition is expected to use “sequential and dismantling techniques” as well as measures to reduce noise, vibration and dust.

Once completed the demolition plot would be grassed and surrounded by a low-level fence.

The planning application form, submitted by the council in April, 2023, said the vacant building was in a “poor state of disrepair” and had become a “target for anti-social behaviour”.

The planning application added: “The building is surplus to the council’s requirements and has been selected for demolition to make way for future development of the site”.

Demolition is expected to start next month with an estimated completion by the end of September, 2023.

For more information on the application and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal website and search reference: ST/0326/23/DEM

