Former Sunningdale School site in Springwell. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Sunderland City Council submitted an application to its own planning department for the former Sunningdale School site and caretakers house off Shaftoe Road in the Springwell area.

The special school, which caters for children with “profound, multiple and severe learning needs” recently relocated, with staff and pupils moving to a £13 million new build school at Doxford Park Way last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council plans for the primary school’s old buildings included demolition on the grounds of “economy and health and safety”.

Sunningdale School while still in use in 2019.

A planning application from the city council said the buildings had “exceeded their useful economic lifespan” and were in a “poor state of repair, structurally deteriorating and posing a danger to the public”.

After considering the demolition application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on Monday, February 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to planning documents, project bosses hope to start the demolition later this month and to complete works by the end of May.

The planning application adds: “Demolition [will] comply with all wildlife legislation and survey reports requirements.

“All utility services [will] be disconnected by the utility providers in advance of works commencing.

“All asbestos containing materials [will] be removed and disposed of as per current asbestos legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The buildings are to be soft stripped, all items separated for recycling and the buildings demolished in a controlled manner by both mechanical means and hand stripping”.

A demolition method statement confirms the “existing perimeter walls, gates and fencing are to be retained to prevent unauthorised parking/access”.

Once demolition work is completed, the statement adds the site will be “left clean and tidy with all debris removed”.