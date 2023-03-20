News you can trust since 1873
Demolition approved for 'dangerous' Sunderland City Council depot buildings

Plans to demolish “redundant” and potentially “dangerous” buildings at a council depot site have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

By Chris Binding
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:34 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council submitted an application to its own planning department for its depot at Market Place Industrial Estate in the Houghton area.

The site is described as a council waste management depot, consisting of waste storage areas, offices, garages and workshops.

Demolition plans for the site included clearing a central block consisting of three single-storey warehouses and a single-storey toilet block.

Sunderland City Council's Houghton depot. Picture: Google Maps
The buildings sit opposite the depot’s main entrance at Gravel Walks and according to council planning documents, are “isolated by the site’s internal one way road system”.

A planning application from local authority officials confirmed demolition was being proposed on “the grounds of economy and health and safety”.

The planning application said: “The buildings have exceeded their useful economic lifespan, they are now redundant, in a very poor state of repair, are structurally deteriorating and are now posing a danger to the council site operators, council staff, visitors and the general public”.

After considering the demolition application, plans were given the stamp of approval on March 16, 2023.

A council decision report noted the site would be “fully isolated and segregated to form an independent compound/demolition site”.

It was also noted that the demolition would be in compliance with “wildlife legislation and surveying requirements”.

The council decision report adds: “A detailed method statement has been submitted in support of the application.

“[It] states that an ecology survey has been undertaken and all statutory notifications, duties and information have been submitted and forwarded to the relative parties and that ‘all demolition works will be carried out with due regards to all ecology/wildlife legislation, survey mitigation requirements, in particular bats, nesting birds and protected species’.

“Officers therefore consider that the council, given the above statements from the agent, can record regard to the purpose of conserving biodiversity”.

Proposed demolition work includes taking the buildings down to ‘ground floor slab level’ and clearing the site of all materials and debris.

Project bosses are expected to start demolition this month and to finish work by the end of April.

The planning application also confirms that no “redevelopment or rebuilding” is proposed at a later date.

For more information on the demolition application and council decision, visit the council’s online planning portal and search reference: 23/00372/DEM

