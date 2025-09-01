Plans for a house in multiple occupation (HMO) at a listed building in Sunderland city centre have been blocked by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application for 42 Frederick Street in the city’s Hendon ward.

Developers had applied for permission to change the Grade II-listed site from four “residential apartments” to a six-bed HMO with “associated internal alterations.”

A separate bid for listed building consent at the site was approved in recent months for “internal alterations to include the removal of walls, remedial repairs and redecoration to sash windows and external rendering”, council documents state.

A heritage, design and access statement from developers said the HMO proposal at 42 Frederick Street aimed to “create additional residential accommodation for student use” and “breathe new life into a dilapidated building.”

After considering plans for the HMO, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on August 18, 2025, citing two main reasons.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposed HMO use would “fail to enhance and function well within its proposed surroundings” and would be “detrimental to the amenity of the local residents and the character of the area”.

The second reason for refusal included the proposed residential accommodation “generating increased recreational pressures on nearby European-designated ecology sites”.

In the “absence of a financial contribution [from developers] towards the council’s strategic mitigation programme”, it was argued that the plans would “result in a likely adverse effect on the integrity of the European-designated sites”, in conflict with planning policies.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, there were no representations from neighbours or members of the public.

However, Northumbria Police objected to the planning application after raising concerns about antisocial behaviour.

While “recognising that HMOs constitute a valid and essential part of the housing market”, the police had “significant concerns regarding the number of city centre properties being converted to HMOs”, council planning documents said.

The council decision report said that the police objection was “due to 42 Frederick Street being located in a current antisocial behaviour hotspot area where crime and disorder issues are linked to HMO residents”.

The council report added that the police “stated within their comments that the addition of a HMO to this area will likely increase the levels of disorder to this area of the city, adding further strain on response policing teams.”

Council planners, after considering residential amenity impacts from the new HMO proposal, said it “would not be considered suitable in this location and would fail to protect the amenity of the neighbouring properties”.

The decision was partly “based on the statistics provided by Northumbria Police” and it was argued that the proposed HMO would “lead to adverse harm to the amenity of the local residents and the locality, contrary to […] national and local policies.”

This included residential floors being “reworked” to “provide additional units of an appropriate proportion to serve a student audience”, with “meaningful communal living space, dining and extensive cooking facilities.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01698/FUL