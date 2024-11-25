Decision due on self-storage development plan on outskirts of Sunderland

A decision is due to be made on plans for a new ‘self-storage’ business on the outskirts of Sunderland which has been met with more than a dozen objections from residents.

Proposals were submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department earlier this year for land at Halliwell Street, near Brinkburn Crescent, in the Houghton ward.

Applicant Linton DMC is looking to convert the site into a self-storage facility, which would be home to up to 71 shipping containers.

The development would also include the installation of lighting columns, CCTV and landscaping, with the land last used as a storage depot for Northern Gas Networks, according to planning documents.

Self-storage facility planned at land at Halliwell Street, Houghton. Picture: Google Maps

However 13 objections have been lodged by residents over the proposals, raising concerns around potential crime, parking, traffic congestion, a loss of privacy, increased noise, light pollution and loss of wildlife habitats.

Worries were also voiced about property devaluation, however council officers have noted this is “not a material matter for consideration in planning and as such is not considered as part of the assessment of the proposal”.

The application is to go before the local authority’s planning and highways committee on Monday (November 25) for a decision to be made.

A report from council planning officers ahead of the meeting is recommending the proposals are approved, ruling the development “acceptable”.

It said: “The development would bring an existing brownfield site, which has been vacant for a number of years back into use, thus assisting in the regeneration of the town centre.

“It is acknowledged that there are limited opportunities within existing sites… to accommodate the proposed development.

“Whilst the concerns of neighbours are acknowledged, subject to the imposition and adherence of recommended planning conditions, the cumulative impacts of the development would not have an unacceptable adverse impact on neighbouring amenity.”

The report adds the development would “provide employment opportunities for three members of staff” and parking provision would be provided for 35 vehicles.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant claims the self-storage business represents a “sustainable development” and would be used for “general self-storage purposes”.

It notes the single-storey storage containers would be painted dark green to “reduce their visual impact” and “rented out to domestic in the main and, possibly, some commercial customers as required”.

Other works at the site include nine lighting columns, each fitted with inward-looking CCTV security cameras, around the perimeter of the site.

The statement adds: “By the very nature of such storage facilities, trip generation is light, the storage facilities being mainly used to act as long-term storage for domestic overflow from the home.”

Council planning officers noted the land has been cleared of all buildings and remediation work was carried out to the site in 2018, however lighting columns, areas of hardstanding and fencing remain within the site.

A decision on the planning application is scheduled to be made at the meeting at City Hall which starts at 5.30pm on Monday, November 25.